Duane John Rueb, age 95, of Atchison, Kansas, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at Vintage Park.
Services to celebrate Duanes life will be Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at St. Joseph Church. A parish rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m., visitation with the family will follow until the Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served after the mass and interment will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m., where he will be laid to rest with his wife.
Memorials are suggested to St. Benedict Catholic School (SBCS) and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with whom cremation care has been entrusted.
Duane was born Nov. 23, 1927, to John and Viola (Walker) Rueb in his grandparents home in Avon, South Dakota. He lived in the Black Hills until he was 13; then in Los Angeles, California, until he was 16, when he entered the Merchant Marines in 1944. He sailed on the American Seafarer, Greenville Victory and Deaconhill Victory. He left the Merchant Marines in November 1945 after the Japanese surrender.
Duane was drafted into the United States Army on Jan. 22, 1946, taking basic at Fort McClellan, Alabama, where he served for five months before enlisting in the Army Air Corp. He served 27 years plus two months before retiring. He had a year and a half break in the service and during that time lived in Newcastle, Wyoming. He moved to Atchison in 1970.
During his service he was awarded the Bronze Star, two Meritorious Service Medals, four Air Force Commendation Medals, the Army Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, AF Outstanding Unit Award with V for Vietnam Service. Duane retired from the U.S. Air Force on July 31, 1974.
He was a life member of the American Legion, VFW, DAV, TREA and AFSA and numerous other veteran organizations. He was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Atchison, now St. Benedict Parish, and served as an usher since 1982. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #723 and William T. Jochems General Assembly #1716 of 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.
Duane loved his wife and family. He married Mary Isabel Miller on Dec. 24, 1951, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. They had five children, Kevin James, Kelvin John, Candyce Ann, who were born in Camp Carson, Colorado, and Justin Duane and Noel Alan, who were born in Wimpole Park, England.
His surviving family include his children, Kelvin Rueb, Justin (Anne) Rueb, Noel (Jeannette) Rueb; three granddaughters, Jennipher (Geoff) Collins, Lindsay (Paul) Brough, Courtney (Dan) Rueb; one great-granddaughter, Bella Collins; and four step-grandchildren, Lane, Lydia, Tim, Savannah; and one step-great-granddaughter, Everly Anne.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; son, Kevin; daughter, Candyce; and two sisters, Gladys Washington and Arliss Berkey.
To everyone who loved him, here is a big bear hug! As published in the Atchison Globe.
