Royer, Joyce R. 1946-2023

HOLTON, Kan. Joyce Rae Royer, 76, of Holton, Kansas died April 4, 2023, at Holton Community Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m, Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Becker Chapel in Effingham, Kansas, with Pastor Stephen Cappleman officiating the service.
Visitation with the family will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. the day of the service, burial will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Effingham.
Memorials are suggested to the Larkinburg Christian Church and Lakeview Faith Chapel Church. Condolences may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com
Joyce was born on April 11, 1946, in Rushville, Missouri, the daughter of Stephen and Verdia L. (Southard) Johnson. She graduated from DeKalb High School in 1964, and married George Royer on July 15, 1967. Joyce worked as a cook for ACCHS for many years and ten years with the Royal Valley School District as a Nutrient Manager. She and George owned The Pork Delight restaurant in Effingham. She enjoyed cooking and helping on the farm.
Joyce is survived by her husband, George; daughter, Tammi (Duane) Parrott, St. Joseph, Missouri; grandchildren, Austin (Aubrey) Parrott, St. Joseph, Zachary Campbell, Bronx Royer, and Alexys Campbell all of Holton; great-grandchildren, Kollins Parrott, Kip Bryant, Koleman Parrott; sisters, Peggy Reese, St. Joseph, and Pam (Chuck) Vandeloo, Utica, Nebraska.
She is preceded in death by her parents, daughters, Kelli and Halei Royer; grandson, Darien Campbell and siblings Darle Watson, Albert Johnson, Bonnie McDevitt, and Stephen Johnson.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
