Ross, Jack W. 1953-2020

Jack W. Ross, 67, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Kansas University Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
Funeral services will be 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Paul Kelley officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service for 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. It is requested that those attending follow community guidelines with regard to mask wearing and distancing.
Memorials are suggested to final expenses or American Heart Association and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
Jack was born March 3, 1953, in Atchison, the son of John and Lois (Burge) Ross. He worked for Atchison County and City for many years as a heavy equipment operator. Jack was a member of Masonic Lodge, enjoyed fishing and motorcycle riding.
Survivors include a significant other of over 20 years, Patricia Fitzpatrick of the home; a son, Johnnie and Tanna Ross, Atchison; a daughter, Christie and Keith Phillips, Rushville, Missouri; two stepchildren, Vicky Davis (Tom Stalder), Atchison, Marsha Fitzpatrick, Lawrence, Kansas; a sister Sharon Painter, Atchison; grandchildren, Jerry Ross, Mychelle Ross, Grace Phillips, Spenser Fitzpatrick, Michael Davis, Patrick Sniff, Kamithy Brown, Jennifer Stalder; great-grandchildren, Sophia Rippatoe-Phillips; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Charlie Ross and William Buck Ross and a sister Ginny Ross. As published in the Atchison Globe.
