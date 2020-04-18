Rork, Diane M. 1954-2020

Diane M. Rork
1954 -2020
TOPEKA, Kan. Diane Marie (Van Hoozer) Rork, 65, passed away peacefully at her home, after an Easter spent with her children, fulfilled and with a happy heart.
Born to Jeanne and Robert Van Hoozer, in Atchison, Kansas, on May 7, 1954.
Diane graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1972. She then attended Washburn University, where she met her husband, William Rork; he preceded her in death.
Diane was devoted to her children, family, friends, pets, plants and watching her beloved birds, all of whom she spoiled with her impressive cooking, and endless love and thoughtfulness.
She is survived by: her children, Traci and Colin Rork; brothers, John (Judy) Risse and George (Megan) Van Hoozer; as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws, who will miss her greatly.
Services are on hold at this time, however, donations may be made on her behalf to: Kansas City English Bulldog Rescue, 11184 Antioch Rd. #214, Overland Park, KS 66210.
If you have any special memories youd like to share about Diane, please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
