Rooks, James T. Jr. 1963-2021

James Thomas Rooks, Jr., 58, of Atchison, passed away Friday, Dec 31, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.
James was born July 6, 1963, in Atchison, the son of James T. and Viola V. (Kelley) Rooks, Sr.
He worked for Davis Bros Shell Gas Station in Detroit, Michigan and was a Cement Finisher for Local 518, having worked for Lewis Construction Company and Bottorff Construction.
James enjoyed cars, watching movies and pouring concrete; he especially loved to be with his kids, grandkids and family.
He was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church.
James married Tabetha Bond in Oct. 2008, they later divorced.
Survivors include: his mother, Viola and Otis Lewis Detroit; ex-wife, Tabetha Bird, Atchison; three daughters: Lakeshia Grant, Detroit, Jada Rooks, Atchison, Jamen Rooks, Atchison; two stepdaughters, Brittany Bird and Allison Bird, Atchison; three stepsons: James Harvey Bird, Jr., Cody Bird and Austin Bird, all of Atchison; a brother, John Rooks, Eagan, Minnesota; and five grandchildren: Ivory and Avery Bird, Kayla and Kennedy Grant and Grayson Rooks; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by a sister, Wanda Rooks.
Best Sugga in the whole wide world!! From grand babies. Happiness is when you feel really good about someone. There is nothing wrong with being in love with someone. We all love you so much!
The family will be having a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Shiloh Baptist Church, Atchison.
James has been cremated, under the direction of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to American Lung Association and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
