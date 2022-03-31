Mary Jane Roloff, 70, of Atchison, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2022, at Atchison Senior Village nursing home with family by her side.
She attended Shannon Hill and White Clay, both one room school houses, and Fairground School.
She worked for many years at Achievement Services in Atchison and loved showing her family her paychecks.
Mary Jane loved putting together jigsaw puzzles, working on puzzle books, playing checkers and miniature golf, playing Monopoly with her nieces and nephews, listening to Elvis music and making hook latch rugs. As she got older, she enjoyed coloring in coloring books. She also loved her dogs, including Pal, Tootie and Snowball.
She participated in Special Olympics bowling for many years, and loved showing everyone the medals and ribbons she earned.
Mary Jane is survived by: her sister, Janis Jan C. (Jerry) Falk; and her brother, Roy Rick R. Roloff, Jr., both of Atchison; and nieces, Jeanne (Adam) Falk Jones of St. Francis, Kansas, Joyce (Brandon) Shirley of Horton, Kansas; and nephews: Ryan Roloff of Manhattan, Kansas, Dustin (Tricia) Roloff of Nortonville, Kansas, Brandon (Camron) Roloff of Atchison, Jason (Vanessa) Roloff of Atchison; and numerous great- nieces and nephews. She also survived by uncle and aunts: Albert and Ruby Hale of Atchison and Pearl Jensen of Everest, Kansas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy Roloff, Sr. and Hazel Roloff and nephew, Austin Roloff.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Petering officiating.
Interment will follow in the Alderson Cemetery, Atchison.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Achievement Services and may be left in care of the funeral home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.