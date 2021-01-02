Valerie L. Robinson
LIVINGSTON, Texas Valerie L. Robinson, 86, of Livingston, formerly of Nortonville, Kansas, died Mon, Dec 21, 2020.
Grave Side Inurnment Service: 11 a.m. Tues, Jan 5, 2021, at Nortonville Cemetery.
Cochran Funeral Home of Livingston, and Barnett Family Funeral Home/Jefferson County Crematory of Oskaloosa, Kansas are assisting the family with Cremation Care.
www.barnettfamilyfh.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
