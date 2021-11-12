HOLTON, Kan. Steven Ray Steve Robinson, 67, of Holton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at University of Kansas, St. Francis Campus in Topeka, Kansas.
He was born Oct. 9, 1954, in Holton, the son of Robert Eugene and Katherine Mary (Welch) Robinson.
Steve attended Netawaka Grade School and Jackson Heights High School.
He was a lifelong farmer and stockman. Steve and his wife, Otha, raised draft mules for many years. He also worked at Holton Livestock Exchange, off and on, for over 30 years.
He was a member of the Midwest Pony Pullers.
Steve married Otha Ree Spielman on July 12, 1980, in Topeka. They celebrated over 41 years of marriage.
Survivors include: his wife, Otha, of the home; son, Donny Robinson (Cara) of Holton; three daughters, Jessie Robinson, Jackie Robinson and Catlin Cooper (Chris), all of Holton; sister, Linda Kirkham of Holton; and three grandchildren: Cash, Rilley and Ruby.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Katherine Robinson.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton.
Burial will follow, at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Family will greet friends from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, at the funeral home.
Memorial may be given to the Steven R. Robinson Memorial Fund, to be designated at a later date, c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
