Robertson, Chief Master Sgt. Riley

Chief Master Sergeant Riley (Rob) Robertson, United States Air Force (retired), went to be with the Lord on Jan. 26, 2022, at the age of 77, due to complications from Covid.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. June 11, 2022, at St. Anns Catholic Church with Fr. Hughes Sundeme as Celebrant.
Family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.
Burial will follow at St. Anns Catholic Cemetery.
The Becker-Dyer-Stanton has been entrusted with helping with services.
All are invited to join the family for a meal and Celebration of Life at St. Anns Parish Center, around 4 p.m.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
