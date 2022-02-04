Robertson, Chief Master Sgt. Riley H 1944-2022

SAN ANTONIO, Texas Chief Master Sergeant Riley (Rob) H. Robertson, United States Air Force (retired), went to be with the Lord on Jan. 26, 2022, at the age of 77, due to complications from Covid.
He was born in Princeton, Indiana, on Nov. 20, 1944, to the late Everett and Mary (Hull) Robertson.
He is survived by: his loving wife of 54 years Ellen Cunningham Robertson; his two sons, Timothy (Jackie) and James (Cindy); five grandchildren: Kirstin, Ryan, Riley, Clare and Brooke; twin brother, Rollie H. Robertson (Emmalee) of Evansville, Indiana; sister, Diana Davis of Humble, Texas; brother, Jeffery Robertson of Oakland City, Indiana, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Sheila and Arnell Springer of Holton, Kansas, Ruthe Drew of Fishkill, New York, Patrice Cunningham and Russell Grecco of Ocean City, New Jersey, Deborah and Bill Hawk of Effingham, Kansas, Denise Cunningham of Effingham, Debra K. Cunningham, Yukon, Oklahoma, Teri Risinger of Carmi, Illinois; and many nieces, nephews and special friends.
He is preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Ronnie Risinger of Carmi, Illinois; brothers-in-law Daniel P. (Murf) Cunningham, Charles Drew, Robert Mirch; sister-in-law, Janice Moore.
At 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, a Rosary will be live streamed at www.porterloring.com.
Mass and Interment with full military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on June 11, 2022, at St. Anns Catholic Church in Effingham. As published in the Atchison Globe.
