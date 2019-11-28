Roberts Sr., Marvin L. 1937-2019

ATCHISON Kan. Marvin Leo Roberts Sr., 82, of Atchison, died on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Atchison Medicalodge.
Marvin was born on Jan. 5, 1937, in Doniphan County, Kansas, the son of Taylor and Eva (Norris) Roberts.
He retired as a lead mix-man for Con-Agra, after 35 years.
Marvin was a practical joker who loved to play jokes on family and friends.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, especially hunting mushrooms.
He was an animal lover, a Kansas City Royals and Chiefs fan, a serious card player, and enjoyed doing yard work and spending time with his family.
He was married to Fayetta Lee Goodman, on Jan. 3, 1955, in Independence, Missouri.
Mrs. Roberts preceded him in death, on March 15, 2003.
Survivors include: three sons: Donnie (Linda) Roberts, Michael (Bonnie) Roberts and Marvin (Dawn) Roberts Jr., all of Atchison; a daughter, Penny (Mike) Gray, Effingham, Kansas; 14 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
His parents; wife; sister; and two grandchildren, preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. Rachel Dannar officiating.
Burial will follow in the Alderson Cemetery, Good Intent, Kansas.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
