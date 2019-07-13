Roberts, Lou 19392019

Lou Roberts, 80, Atchison, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at F.W. Huston Medical Center, in Winchester, Kansas.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating.
Interment will follow at a later date in the Lancaster Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Jefferson County Hospice or American Heart Association and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Online Condolences may be left at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Lou was born Jan. 28, 1939, in Atchison, the daughter of George R. and Regina L. (Barry) Bliss. She attended Chelsea NW Junior High in Kansas City, Kansas; and High School in Liberty, Leavenworth and Atchison.
She and Edwin R. Roberts were united in marriage on Oct. 31, 1963, in Topeka, Kansas. Mr. Roberts preceded her in death on May 5, 2010.
Lou began work at Hams cafe;, she was later employed with Saunders Manufacturing, DOVES, and Home Health.
She enjoyed gardening, reading and crossword puzzles. She loved going shopping and eating out with her daughters and granddaughters. Lou was always a fun person she had a quick wit and a great smile that will be missed by many.
Survivors include: two daughters Karen Dillard, Tucson, Arizona, Michelle Weishaar, Atchison, Kansas; five grandchildren, Adam Potts, Lyle Potts, Megan Pletcher, Wesley Weishaar, McKay Roberts; and eight great grandchildren, Carter, Spencer and Tucker Potts; Addison and Adam Potts; William Weishaar; Joey and Henry Hank Pletcher.
She was preceded in death by: her brothers, Ralph Michael Black, an infant brother; and special friend Kay Norton. As published in the Atchison Globe.
