Ricketts, William B. 1943-2020

It is with great sadness that the family of William (Bill) Bruce Ricketts announce his passing on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Bill was born Jun 16, 1943, in Cummings, Kansas. Bill married Beverly (Wilcox) Ricketts on May 1, 1975, in Cummings.
Bill worked several jobs as well as farmed in Cummings throughout his 77 years. Including the City of Atchison for 14 years and Golden Eagle Casino for 12 years.
Bill is survived by his daughters, Luana (Mike) Schneider, Atchison, Kansas, Marsha Ricketts, Muscotah, Kansas, Joelen (Randy) Schmalstieg, Meriden, Kansas; his two sons, David (Kristi) Ricketts, Belton, Missouri, and Earl (Tammy) Ricketts, Cummings. He is also survived by his sister, Annie (Ricketts) Mathena of Mayetta, Kansas.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren, Robert Stephenson, Michael Stephenson, Addam Stephenson, Jon Schneider, Matt Schneider, Lauren Doyle, Tiffany Young, Geoffrey Lucas, Brittany Shepard, Sean Jessip, Thomas Ricketts, Robert Ricketts, Aaron Ricketts, and Evan Ricketts. Bill was blessed to have 19 great-grandchildren in his life as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; his parents, Earl and Ida (Nitz) Ricketts; and two sisters, Darlene and Earlene.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Nortonville Cemetery as he wished to be cremated. Becker Dyer Stanton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. A celebration of life will be held directly after the service at the Nortonville Knights of Columbus Hall. The family asks if attending to please wear a mask.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The American Heart Association or NEK Hospice, sent in care of the funeral home, 800 Kansas Ave., Atchison, KS 66002.
A message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.