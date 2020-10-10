Ricketts, Beverly F. 1944-2020

CUMMINGS, Kan. It is with great sadness that the family of Beverly F. Ricketts announce her passing on Oct. 9, 2020.
Beverly was born on Aug. 24, 1944, at home in Elk Grove, California, to William and Ethel (Chaffin) Wilcox.
Beverly married William B. Ricketts on May 1, 1975, in Camp Creek, Kansas.
Beverly was an LPN at the Colmery ONeil Medical Center in Topeka, Kansas for 18 years, where she retired.
She had a passion for crocheting and made afghans throughout the years, for family members and close friends.
Her love of animals has always been strong as her assortment of animals on the farm could attest.
Beverly is survived by: her husband, Bill, of the home; her daughters: Luana (Michael) Schneider, Atchison, Marsha Ricketts, Muscotah, Kansas, Jolen (Randy) Schmalstieg, Meriden, Kansas; her two sons, David (Kristi) Ricketts, Belton, Missouri and Earl (Tammy) Ricketts, Cummings. She is also survived by: two sisters, Valerie and Carol; two brothers, Eddie and Albert; and three half- brothers: Delbert, Kenny Joe, and Richard Wilcox.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren: Robert Stephenson, Michael Stephenson, Addam Stephenson, Jon Schneider, Matt Schneider, Lauren Doyle, Tiffany Young, Geoffrey Lucas, Brittany Shepard, Sean Jessip, Thomas Ricketts, Evan Ricketts, Aaron Ricketts and Robert Ricketts. Beverly was blessed to have 19 great-grandchildren in her life as well.
She was preceded in death by: her parents William and Ethel Wilcox; four sisters: Doris, Dorothy, Ethel and Ruth; one brother, Gene.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2020, at the Nortonville Cemetery as she wished to be cremated.
Becker Dyer Stanton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
A celebration of life will be held directly after the service, at the Nortonville Knights of Columbus Hall in Nortonville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The Alzheimers Association or NEK Hospice, sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home: 800 Kansas Ave. Atchison, KS 66002.
A message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
