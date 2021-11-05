Richey, William M. 1949-2021

William Michael Mike Richey, 72, of Atchison, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
William Michael Richey was born on Au. 10, 1949, in Buchanan County, Missouri, the son of William R. and Carmen F. (Jolencia) Richey.
Mike attended the Catholic Schools in St. Joseph, Missouri. Mike entered the US Marine Corps on May 30, 1972, and served until May 29, 1976.
Mike was proud of his military service to his country and was proud to be a Marine. After being honorably discharged, Mike worked for Rockwell Steel Foundry and Pillsbury Flour Mill, both in Atchison.
Mike then worked for the Department of the Army at Fort Leavenworth as a Construction Representative Directorate of Installation Support from 1987 until he retired, in 2015. Mike was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Atchison, and the NRA.
Mike and Anna L. Hundley were married on Aug. 31, 1977, in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Anna preceded Mike in death on Dec. 7, 2016, after 39 years of marriage.
Mike was also preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Brandon Ross.
Survivors include: two daughters, Schella (Kenneth) Servaes and Brenda (Jason) Thomas, both of Atchison; son, Gary (Michelle) Sandy, Wichita, Kansas; eight grandchildren: Amber Kelley, Melissa Servaes, Chad Servaes, Jeremy Ross, Chelsea Ross, Ashely Venter, Aarika Moore and Travis Sandy; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Theresa Brown, Mexico, Missouri; brother, Brian Richey, St. Joseph; step-father, Dave Jefferson, Mexico.
Funeral Services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Ave, Atchison, with Rev. Robert Ziegler, officiating.
Burial will follow in the Sumner Cemetery, south of Atchison.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimers Foundation, American Cancer Society or Trinity Lutheran Church.
Words of remembrance and sympathy may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
