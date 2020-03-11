Richenburg, Ben A.

Ben A. Richenburg
MUSCOTAH, Kan. Ben Allen Richenburg, 76, Muscotah, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, surrounded by family.
Mass was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Anns Catholic Church, Effingham, Kansas.
Burial followed in St. Anns Cemetery.
The family received friends prior to Mass at St. Anns.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anns Church and words of comfort left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
