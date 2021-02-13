Rogena Irene Richards, 72, Atchison, Kansas, died Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021, at Mosaic Hospital, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Cremation is planned. There will be no services or visitation at this time. Final care has been entrusted to Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Rogena was born Feb. 16, 1948, in Atchison, the daughter of Matthew Downing, Jr., and Delores Dale Downing. She attended Atchison Public Elementary School and graduated from Atchison High School. She then attended and graduated from Emporia State Teachers College.
Rogena began her teaching career at Franklin elementary school then at Martin West elementary then at Burt Nash and Atchison Middle School for 39 years until her retirement.
She was an active member of Second Christian Church. In her spare time, she loved to read and especially enjoyed time she could spend with her grandchildren.
Survivors include daughters, DNe Richards, Atchison, Lori (Lonnie) Richards, Atchison; sister, Mildred Birch, Atchison; brother, Matthew Chic Downing, Atchison; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Dana Richards; a sister, Vicky Downing; and her parents.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
