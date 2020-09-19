Rice, Katharine E. 1930-2020

EFFINGHAM, Kan. Katharine Elaine Rice, 90, died at her home near Effingham, Kansas, on Sept. 16, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Becker Dyer Stanton Funeral Home Chapel in Atchison. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens in Atchison. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to St Croix Hospice. Friends and family may leave condolences online at beckerdyer@sbcglobal.net.
Katharine was born on Aug. 9, 1930, in Highland, Kansas, to Norman and Velma (Titus) Potter.
Katharine graduated from Severance High School in 1948. She worked as a bookkeeper for Ferrell Gas 22 1/2 years until retiring in 1993.
Katharine married Harold Eugene Wilcox on Dec. 25, 1949, and he preceded her in death on June 26, 1989. She then married Leonard Rice on May 6, 1993, and he preceded her in death on March 19, 2019.
Katharine enjoyed camping, raising chickens and mowing her yard with her John Deere.
Katharine is survived by: her daughters, Cheryl Morris (Steve Joice) and Connie (Ron) Jamvold; six grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; and sister, Marilyn Hansen.
Katharine is preceded in death by: her parents; husbands; brother, Willard Potter; and sister, Norma Kirkpatrick. As published in the Atchison Globe.
