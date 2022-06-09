Rice-Engeman, Earnestine 1934-2022

Earnestine Rice-Engeman, 87, of Atchison, died at her home Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Earnestine was born on Aug. 22, 1934, in Norfork, Arkansas, the daughter of John and Bertha (Renfro) Knowles.
She graduated from Norfork High School in 1953; she later attended classes at a Ceramic Trade School.
She married Steven Rice on July 5, 1953; he preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 1996. She then married Francis Leroy Engeman on June 9, 1998; he preceded her in death on Jan. 26, 2013.
She worked as a cook at the Dooley Center until her retirement. She enjoyed cooking, artwork, crafts and gardening. She donated to helping with Boys town and sewing clothing for the local church.
Survivors include: one son, John (Robin) Rice; daughter, Suzette Boynton; two sisters, Thelma Cantwell and Patsy Wood; one grandson; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; husbands; daughter, Annette Hornbach; one grandson; and a brother, Earl Knowles.
Earnestine has been cremated under the care of Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with no visitation or service being held.
A private family burial will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Sumner Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association and maybe sent to the funeral home.
Online condolences for the family maybe left at w.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
