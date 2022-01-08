Sister Carolyn Rohde, OSB, 68, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the monastery.
Sister Carolyn was born on June 12, 1953, to Frank and Leona Bushelle Rhode of Freeport, Illinois.
She became acquainted with the Benedictine sisters when she came to Benedictine College in 1971, where she earned a bachelors degree in sociology. Always committed to the poor and vulnerable, she embarked on a career of caring that would continue until her death.
Entering the monastic community in 1977, she worked in social services at care facilities and parishes in the Kansas City area and was active in various organizations advocating for peace and justice, as well as committees and social action activities of her monastic community.
In the 1990s, she followed her desire to be of even more intimate service, earning a bachelors degree in nursing from Avila University. She spent the remainder of her life in that ministry, primarily as a medical surgical nurse and, more recently, in health care for the homeless and indigent. When she was diagnosed with cancer, she had a special knowledge of the experience from her more than a decade as an oncology nurse. Sister Carolyns life was one of selflessness and sensitivity to others, especially those most easily overlooked.
Sister Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by: siblings: Frank (Liz) Rohde of Kewaskum, Wisconsin, Larry Rohde and Mary Meyers, both of Freeport, Illinois and Eleanor Palmer, Muncie, Indiana; by nieces, nephews and her monastic family.
Funeral services are pending.
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, www.beckerdyer.com, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mounts web site, www.mountosb.org. As published in the Atchison Globe.
