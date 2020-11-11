Reynolds, Mary E. 1929-2020

Mary Ellen Reynolds, 91, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Nov. 9, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Amberwell Hospice and maybe sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences www.beckerdyer.com.
Mary was born Oct. 22, 1929, in Atchison, the daughter of Frank and Elsie (DeMoss) Pierce.
She first started working at Leos Restaurant as a waitress and then Saunders/Golden Star from 1955 to 1961 and 1969 to 2004 retiring after 41 years.
Mary attended Trinity Lutheran Church. She bowled until she was 84 years old, having received in 2001 from WIBC the Grand Duchess Award. Mary bowled on the Golden Star team, the Early Bird League and Senior Citizens League. She went to Kansas State Bowling Tournaments and even bowled in the National Tournament in Reno, NV, twice.
Mary lived on Potato Hill all her married life and she and her daughter, Mary Jane Sowers, were the first to drive across the new Potato Hill Bridge. She also enjoyed playing Farkle, Five Crown Card Game and going to the casino and car races with her grandkids. Mary also enjoyed watching her daughters hummingbirds and the KC Royals and Chiefs games.
Mary married Boyd E. Newt Reynolds on March 12, 1954. He preceded her in death on Aug. 1, 2008.
Survivors include a daughter, Mary Jane and Phil Sowers, Atchison; two granddaughters; Melissa Sowers and Laura and Kyle McBride.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Elmer, Irvin, Marvin, Harvey, Lawrence Pierce, Ruth Shockey, Annie Hays, Lois Walker and an infant sister. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.