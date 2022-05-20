Becky J. Reynolds, of Atchison, Kansas, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at her residence at the age of 72.
Becky was born May 9, 1950, in Pratt, Kansas, the daughter of John Irvin Reynolds and Beatrice Marie (Harper) Reynolds.
She attended Ottawa High School, Ottawa University and received her masters from Emporia State University.
Becky was a lifelong educator, serving as a teacher and counselor, where she especially valued working with children. She began her career with Ottawa Public Schools as a Kindergarten teacher for 25 years.
She moved from Ottawa, Kansas, to Atchison in 1997, and began as a school counselor for USD 409 for nearly 20 years, until her retirement.
As soon she Becky moved to Atchison, she joined the YMCA because she enjoyed exercising but above all else, she loved swimming. She taught swimming lessons to kids at the YMCA. Becky was always a friendly face and meeting people was one of her favorite things to be able to do. She was an animal lover, giving extra special attention to her dogs and cats. Becky enjoyed baking and sharing her baked goods with others.
Survivors include: two brothers, Roger (Sylvia) Reynolds, Bruce (Susie) Reynolds; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Linda Sue Moody.
A visitation with the family will be held in the coming weeks.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Atchison Humane Society or the Atchison Salvation Army.
Cremation care has been entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Condolences to the family and memories of Becky may be shared online at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
