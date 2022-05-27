Becky J. Reynolds, of Atchison, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at her residence at the age of 72.
The family will receive friends on from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Atchison Humane Society or Atchison Salvation Army or Atchison Child Care.
Cremation care has been entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
