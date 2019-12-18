Tommy M. Renz
PLATTE CITY, Mo. Tommy Matthew Renz, 91, of Platte City, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home, in Platte City; followed by 11 a.m. funeral service.
Interment at Platte City Cemetery.
Donations to: Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Weston, Missouri or the Veterans Administration, in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Arrangements by: Rollins Funeral Home, Platte City, 816-858-2129.
www.rollinsfuneralhome.net As published in the Atchison Globe.
