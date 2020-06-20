NEWTON, Kan. Stephen Earl Reid, age 70, of Newton, died at his residence on June 17, 2020, with his wife at his side.
Stephen was born Oct. 13, 1949, to Glen and Harriet (Sharp) Reid, in Atchison.
He graduated from Atchison High School and then entered the U.S. Army.
He was stationed in Alaska, where his skills as a mechanic were needed.
After his honorable discharge, he held several jobs as a mechanical tech, with the last being Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline Inc., where he worked until his retirement.
In 1986, he married Angelie Blakley in Wichita, Kansas.
Stephen loved working on his antique cars, restoring and showing them.
He enjoyed attending and watching NASCAR races, practicing his Jeopardy skills, and training his cat, Skooma.
Stephen is survived by: his wife, Angelie Reid, of Newton; sister, Janet Straub of Topeka, Kansas; brother, Phillip M. Reid of Basehor, Kansas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Harriet Reid.
Cremation has been requested, and no services are planned at this time.
Memorials are suggested to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at: www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.