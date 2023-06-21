Donald J. Reid, 93, of Atchison, died on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Cremation is planned according to his wishes with the burial of his cremated remains at a later date in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Atchison.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison Library, Mt. Vernon Cemetery or St. Croix Hospice and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who has been entrusted with his care.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Don was born on Oct. 17, 1929, in Atchison, the son of Harry W. and Loretta E. (Stamper) Reid. He graduated from Atchison High School in 1948. He was a Cattleman and Farmer, and a member of the First Christian Church, Atchison. Don was a past member of the Active Masonic Lodge #158 and the Atchison Elks. He served on the Board of Atchison County CO-OP and the Atchison County Livestock Board. He enjoyed reading, playing cards, camping, welding and worked on several creative metal projects and building four homes. He especially enjoyed his family, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He was married to Jolene S. Pinder, on May 26, 1957, in Effingham, Kansas.
Jolene survives in their home. Additional survivors include two daughters, Chaunzey E. Tenbrink, Berryton, Kansas and Peggy (Mark) Kistler, Atchison; a sister, Marjorie Bruhn, Laguna Woods, California; four grandchildren, Tony (Theresa) Tenbrink and Drew (Kiley) Tenbrink, and Katie and Carrie Kistler, and several great- grandchildren.
His parents, sister and; brother-in-law, Betty L and Roy Bahnson, brother-in-law, Walter Bruhn and son-in-law, Steven Tenbrink preceded him in death.
The family would like to thank the hospice and in-home care workers that took care of Don at home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
