VALLEY FALLS, Kan. Harold Lloyd Reichart, 93, of Valley Falls, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Topeka, Kansas.
He was born Nov. 11, 1928, in Arrington, Kansas, the son of Charles and Mary (Frommer) Reichart.
Lloyd graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1946, and continued with some college.
He proudly served in the United States Army, during the Korean Conflict.
Lloyd operated his family farm North of Valley Falls.
He was a member of the Coal Creek Methodist Church, and a member of Grahem-Herbers V.F.W. Post 3084.
Lloyd married Brenda Kay Delfelder on April 27, 1958, at the Presbyterian Church in Effingham, Kansas.They celebrated over 63 years of marriage.
Survivors include: his wife, Brenda, of the home; three daughters: Terri Sheeley (Dan) of Effingham, Chris Maddox of Houston, Missouri and Janet Postier (Todd) of Derby, Kansas; a son, Gale Reichart (Shana) of Valley Falls; two sisters, Velda Smith of North Carolina, and Yvonne Whitener (Jim) of Texas; a sister-in-law, Betty Reichart of Nebraska; a daughter-in-law, Jackie Reichart of Holton, Kansas; 21 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Charles and Mary; two sisters, Dorothy Briley and Virginia Schultz; two brothers, Don and Charles Reichart; a son, Steven Reichart; a daughter, Norma Jean Reichart; a grandson; and a great-granddaughter.
Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Coal Creek Cemetery, in rural Valley Falls.
In lieu of a formal visitation, Lloyd will lie in state at Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls beginning Tuesday afternoon until 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harold Lloyd Reichart Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
