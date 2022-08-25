Reeves, Ronald E. 1948-2022

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. Ronald Eugene Reeves, 74, of Valley Falls, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, as the result of a farming accident.
He was born March 25, 1948, in Atchison, the son of Clifford L. and Elizabeth M. Betty (Giles) Reeves.
Ron graduated from Atchison High School in 1966. He worked most of his life as an over the road truck driver, working for Price Truckline in Topeka and Hollis Truckline in Valley Falls. He also hauled grain for many local farmers.
Ron married Sherry Alice Lay on Oct. 25, 1970, in Valley Falls. They shared over 51 years of marriage.
Ron loved hunting, horses and watching his granddaughters and nephews in their 4-H and sports activities.
Survivors include: his loving wife, Sherry of the home; son, Randy Reeves (Toni) of Valley Falls; sister, Katherine L. Grunert (Robert) of Atchison; two brothers, Thomas and Richard Reeves, both of Atchison; and two granddaughters, Danielle and Makena Reeves.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Betty Reeves and a son, Kevin John Reeves.
Memorial Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with the Memorial Service following at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls.
Inurnment will follow at the Valley Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Valley Falls EMS or Jefferson County 4-H Foundation c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
