HORTON, Kan. Thomas Jeffry Reed, 56, of Horton, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Kansas Medical Center-St. Francis Campus in Topeka, Kansas.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Horton, Kansas. The family will greet friends on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary in Horton, Kansas.
Burial will be at the Horton Cemetery. www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
