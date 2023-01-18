Reed, Barbara L. 1931-2023

FISHERS, Ind. Barbara L. Reed went to Heaven on Jan. 10, 2022 at the age of 91, in Fishers.
She was born on July 18, 1931, to Ruth Louise Wernert and William August Gurtler in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania. The family moved frequently, as her father was a civil engineer, involved in building bridges across the country. In 1937, her mother died of leukemia and Barbie and her younger brother, Bill, went to live with their paternal grandparents, Charles and Mary Gurtler, in Chicago, Illinois. They were German immigrants who were fiercely patriotic about their new country. Her grandfather took great pride in voting in every election, which led Barbie to become very interested in politics.
From an early age, Barb accepted Christ as her personal Savior, thanks to the spiritual counsel and witness of her Uncle Lester Gurtler. She always trusted God and looked to the Lord to direct her path.
Barbie was in marching band and graduated as valedictorian from Reynoldsburg High School in Ohio in 1948. She received a scholarship and graduated as salutatorian from Hillsdale College in Michigan in 1952, with a BA teaching degree in child development. While in college, Barbara worked as a college switchboard operator, was active in the Chi Omega sorority, on the editorial staff of the college yearbook and newspaper, a cheerleader, nominated for homecoming court and involved in the International Relations Club, which focused on the newly created United Nations to colleges and high schools in Michigan.
In April 1952, Barbara married her college sweetheart, William H. Kuni, from Detroit, Michigan. Bill worked as a finance manager for Household Finance. To this union were: born eight children: Denise Ruth (Mike) Charlston, William Henry Kuni, III, Diane Marie (Paul) Thorsell, David Wayne Kuni, Bruce William (Kim) Kuni, Donna Louise (Matt) Rollins and twins, Deborah Jean Kuni Hines and Daniel Paul (Jill) Kuni. Throughout the years, the family lived in Chicago, Illinois, Long Island, New York, Cleveland, Ohio, Atchison, and East Peoria, Illinois.
Bill and Barb greatly enjoyed entertaining with a local bridge card club. Barb was very involved in leadership of both Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. She served in her local church as pianist, Sunday school teacher, Ladies Bible studies leader, Youth for Christ leader, Vacation Bible School Director and other ministries.
Barb first worked as a substitute teacher in Atchison, then later as a full-time teacher at Lowpoint Washburn Elementary School in Illinois.
She always had a special interest in history and government and was an avid reader.
Later in life, Barb married Maynard Branch in Dec. 2001. She enjoyed caring for his six adult children and grandchildren. Barb and Maynard traveled around the U.S., seeing sites and visiting family members. After Maynard passed away in Nov. 2012, Barb moved to Fishers, to be closer to her daughter, Donna and her family.
In 2019, Barb reconnected with an old friend, Dr. John Reed, from Dallas Theological Seminary. Their friendship blossomed into a special love. They were married in March 2020 and lived in Fishers. They were thankful to God for the time they had together before John went to Heaven in Sep. 2020.
During her lifetime, Barb enjoyed returning to Reynoldsburg, Ohio for high school reunions, trips to Atchison, a trip to Europe with daughter, Debby, trips to Noahs Ark in Kentucky and Williamsburg, Virginia with daughter, Donna, a special trip to a Chicago Cubs game with sons, Bruce and Dan, plus grandsons and a very memorable trip to Israel. Barbara enjoyed Gods creation, animals and especially birds. Her daily highlight was to watch the birds feeding from her window.
Barbara was preceded in death by: her beloved husbands, parents, grandparents (Wernert and Gurtler); sister-in-law, Jean Lou Gurtler; uncle Lester and aunt Stephanie Gurtler; cousin, Judy Gurtler Wallin; niece, Lisa Gurtler Henry; and sister, Jean Gurtler Might.
In addition to her children, she is survived by: her two brothers, Bill Gurtler and Paul Gurtler (Kimberly); 21 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and many dear friends.
Barbara had a deep love for the Word of God and to share Christs love with whoever she met. Her greatest desire was for everyone she knew to have a personal relationship with our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Barbaras life will be celebrated at these times: 6 to 8 p.m. for visitation on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, 9 to 10 a.m. for visitation on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 and Celebration of Life Service at 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Per Barbaras request, she would like memorial gifts to be made to the ministry, H.O.P.E., INC. (Home of Parent-directed Edification) at www.parentshope.org/donate.
Barbara wished to share this verse with you: And this is His command: to believe in the name of His Son, Jesus Christ, and to love one another as He commanded us. 1 John 3:23. As published in the Atchison Globe.
To plant a tree in memory of Ind. Reed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.