Redmond, Almeda H. 1938-2022

WATHENA, Kan. Almeda H. (Ruark) Redmond, 83, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Almeda was born on Oct. 26, 1938, in Sparks, Kansas, to Harvey and Ruby (Fimple) Ruark.
She graduated from Dekalb High School in 1956. Almeda started her career as a telephone operator, and working for Quaker Oats for over 10 years, then was able to stay home as a housewife. She was a member of the of the First Baptist Church, Wathena. She enjoyed playing her piano all her life, including playing for the Elwood Assembly of God Church in Elwood. She most of all loved being with her family, being at church and helping others.
Almeda married Larry Dean Redmond on June 7, 1963, in St. Joseph. He preceded her in death on May 17, 2021. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors: son, Larry Redmond II (Jeane), Basehor, Kansas; daughter, Renee Clary (Jeff), Troy, Kansas; grandchildren, Bailey Freeman (Adam), Brooke Scott (Matt), Amanda Dekeen (Jared), and Aimee Clary; sisters, Valeda Peters, and Norma Gabriel (Stanley) both of Agency, Missouri; brother, Harvey Ruark Jr. (Becky), Dekalb, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022; at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home, where friends may call after noon Friday.
Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena.
Memorials: Doniphan County Ambulance Dist. #1 or the Wathena EMS.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.