Betty J. Reavis
GLADSTONE, Mo. Betty Jean Reavis, 85, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at The Oxford Grand, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Betty was born May 2, 1934, in Platte County, Missouri, to Elmer Bley and Evelyn Elizabeth (Patton) Fee.
She was raised in the Weston, Missouri area, and was a graduate of the Weston High School.
Betty lived in Kansas City, and later resided in Farley, Missouri, after marrying Edward Allen Reavis, on April 4, 1954, in Overland Park, Kansas.
She worked as an accountant for McCormick Distillery, and several trucking companies, before starting her business, Bettys Tours and The Travel Center, in Atchison, Kansas.
Betty attended the Farley Christian Church and Hillsboro Christian Church.
She was a member of the Eastern Star Daisy Chapter, in Parkville, Missouri, the Platte County Visitors Bureau, and was active in the Platte County Democratic Central Committee.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Edward Allen Reavis; a daughter, Rita Bennett; and siblings: Donald Fee, Lenora Eirls, Janice Moore, Joe Fee and Mary West.
Betty is survived by: her children: Roxie Reavis, of Smithville, Missouri, Dr. Allen (Sara) Reavis, of Atchison, and Mark (Chrishonda) Reavis, of Yukon, Oklahoma; six grandchildren: Ben (Ying) Reavis, Jenny Reavis, Jenni Reavis, Josh (Jordan) Reavis, Charlie Webster and Tony Webster; and her siblings: George Fee, Joyce Bramble and Judy Peterson.
A visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Vaughn Funeral Home, in Weston.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the funeral home.
Interment will follow, at Mount Bethel Cemetery, in Weston.
Memorial contributions can be given to the Hillsboro Christian Church.
Arrangements by: Vaughn Funeral Home, Weston, 816-386-2281.
www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.