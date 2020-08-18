Rasdall, Kathie J. 1969-2020

Kathie Jeannett Rasdall, 51, of Atchison, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the Mosiac Life Center, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug., 10, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Watkins officiating.
Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Atchison. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to help with final expenses and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Kathie was born on June 2, 1969, in Atchison, the daughter of James S. and Aleta (Sinclair) Harris. She graduated from Atchison High School in 1987. She attended college for one year. Kathie worked as a waitress for the Atchison Pizza Hut for many years, and had just started as a clerk for the OReilly Auto Parts Store. Kathie was a member of the Yoga Class at Munchic Art Gallery, attended Bible Study at Atchison Senior Village, and enjoyed crocheting, needlework, cross stitch, visiting with friends on facebook, and especially her grandson.
She was married to Donald Rasdall on May 7, 1988, in Effingham, Kansas. Don survives of the home. Additional survivors include: two sons, Jeremiah (Courtney) Rasdall, Leavenworth, Kansas and Justin (Sara Tull) Atchison; her mother, Aleta Harris, Atchison; a brother, James (Denise) Harris, Olathe, Kanseas; her mother-in-law, Theresa Rasdall, Atchison; and a grandson, Caden Rasdall.
Her father preceded her in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
