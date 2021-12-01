Randall, Elaine A. 1939-2021

HORTON, Kan. Elaine Ann Randall, 82, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 24, 2021.
Elaine was born in Horton on June 9, 1939, to Otis and Ruby (Shoebrook) Reece.
Elaine was raised on a farm and attended grade school in Lancaster, Kansas. She graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1957.
Following her graduation, Elaine worked at the telephone company in Atchison. She left this job at the time dial-tone became available and married the love of her life.
Elaine wed J. Wesley Randall on Nov. 2, 1958, in Lancaster, and went on to have three children: Laura (Rick), Lynn (Curt) and Mark (Kim).
They moved to WaKeeney, Kansas, in 1961. She worked in the cafeteria at the WaKeeney Grade School for 22 years.
Elaine was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church.
The name, Elaine, meaning bright and shining light, defines her perfectly. Throughout her life, Elaine gave much of her time to those in her community. Her never-ending kindness and ability to see the good in others came easy to her. She found great happiness in sharing her gifts of baking and sewing with those she loved.
Elaines family was her pride and joy. She traveled near and far to support her children and grandchildren. Knowing that time was precious, Elaine never failed to capture the moments she was able to spend with friends and family in photographs.
Matthew 22: 37-39 says, "Love God with all your heart, all your mind, all your soul and love your neighbor as yourself." And thats just what she did. Elaine put God first, others second, and herself third. She never hesitated to serve those around her. It was a happy way to live, the greatest way to live, the only way to really live, but could not have been possible without the guidance and powerful life-changing relationship she had with Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; infant daughter; and infant granddaughter, Jaiden Randall.
Elaine is survived by: her brother, Howard (Loni) Reece; her three children; Lauras children, Sarah and Camden; Lynns step-son, Tyler; step-grandchildren, Hugh and Adell; Marks children: Jackson, Jensen and Johnathan.
Elaines visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Schmitt Funeral Home in WaKeeney, Kansas.
Her celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at the First United Methodist Church in WaKeeney. This service is to celebrate Elaine, the happiness she gave to those around her and the exceptional life she lived.
Memorials can be made to the WaKeeney Public Library and First United Methodist Church of WaKeeney.
Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 N. 12th Street, WaKeeney, Kansas 67672, www.schmittfuneral.com, 785-743-3321. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.