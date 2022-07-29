Arnold Wayne Ramsey, 57, of Atchison, died on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.
Wayne was born on Aug. 12, 1965 in Atchison, the son of Arnold and Beverly (Morris) Ramsey.
Wayne was disabled, but he had worked for a short time at the Atchison Daily Globe.
Survivors include: his mother, Beverly Ramsey, Phoenix, Arizona; uncle, Richard Pennington, Atchison; and aunt Margaret Wilson, Smyrna, Tennessee.
Graveside services and burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to help with funeral expenses.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
