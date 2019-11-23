Ramsburg, Beverly A. 1939-2019

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. Beverly Ann (Neavitt) Ramsburg, 80, long time resident of Prairie Village, died Nov. 18, 2019, at her sons home, in Archie, Missouri.
Beverly was born March 3, 1939, in Atchison, Kansas, to Frank and Jennie (Owens) Neavitt.
She grew up in Atchison and graduated from Atchison High School in 1957.
She then went to college at Emporia State University and graduated in 1961 with a bachelors degree in music education.
Beverly met Darrell S. Ramsburg while they were both attending college.
They were married on June 4, 1961.
Beverly excelled at sports. In high school, she was named "Athletic Ann", and was an outstanding guard in basketball, and also played tennis.
She was president of the Girls "A" club, a cheerleader, played trumpet in band, and sang in the Methodist church choir, and was once named "Student of the Month".
At Emporia State University, she was a member of Sigma Alpha Iota, a music fraternity for women.
After college, Beverly worked briefly as a substitute teacher, and then was a stay at home mom for many years. She started her working career at Millikens Uniforms, in Overland Park, Kansas. After that, she worked at Pyramid Life Insurance Company, in Mission, Kansas, then for many years at NeKan Bell Credit Union in Mission. She then worked, and later retired from Credit Union One, in Shawnee, Kansas.
Beverly was a member of Asbury Methodist Church for over 50 years.
She directed the Asbury Bell Choir for 24 years, the Asbury Bell Jr. Choir for a few years, and directed the Asbury Bell Trio for about 10 years. Her retiring performance from directing the Asbury Bell Trio was played exactly two years to the day before she passed.
Beverly is survived by: her husband of 58 years, Darrell S. Ramsburg, of Prairie Village; two children: son, Doug Ramsburg (Marie), of Archie, and daughter, Linda Batten (Tom), of Gainesville, Florida; two granddaughters, Renee Bichel (Curtis), of Peculiar, Missouri, and Taylor Batten, of Gainesville; and three great-grandchildren: Joshua Bichel, Addison Bichel and Havilah Bichel, of Peculiar; and one sister, Jeannine Neavitt, OSB, of Mt. St. Scholastica, Atchison.
Beverly was preceded in death by: four brothers: David, William, Hugh and Donald; and one sister, Olwen.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Asbury Methodist Church, 5400 West 75th St., Prairie Village, KS 66208.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to: Asbury Methodist Church Music Department. As published in the Atchison Globe.
