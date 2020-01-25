Quaife, Deborah K.

Deborah K. Quaife
ROBINSON, Kan. Deborah Debbie K. Meyer Langley Quaife, 65, died Dec. 25, 2019.
She was born in Olathe, Kansas, and later moved to Atchison, Kansas where she graduated from Atchison High School and Highland College.
Debbie was a member of Atchison Christian Church, and involved in the Atchison Community Theater and the old Dairy Queen with her mother, Nancy Light, who preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by: her husband, Gary Quaife; grandparents, Alvin and Pearl Rice, of Spring Hill, Kansas.
Debbie is survived by: her aunt, Linda Stone; and nephews, Bryan and Brice Martin, all of Quapaw, Oklahoma.
No services are planned for Debbie or Gary at this time. Both were cremated.
Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, is assisting the family.
A special note of remember may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
