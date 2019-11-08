Lawrence M. Purcell
19362019
ATCHISON, Kan. Lawrence M. Larry Purcell, 83, Atchison, a former longtime Atchison City Commissioner, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Atchison Hospital.
Larry was born Feb. 25, 1936, in Atchison, the son of Frank and Mary Wilburn Purcell.
He attended Potter elementary school and then Maur Hill Prep School, in Atchison.
He and Bonnie A. Jones, were united in marriage, on June 19, 1954, in Atchison.
Larry served in the United States Army, from 1954 until his honorable discharge in 1956.
He was a self-employed plumber, and heating and cooling specialist for over forty-five years, in Atchison. In addition, he also had worked at the Atchison Hospital, and owned and operated Purcells Landing, along the Missouri River, in Atchison, for over 20 years.
Larry also served his fellow Atchison citizens, as a city commissioner for over 20 years.
He was a member of St. Benedict Parish, and in his spare time he enjoyed fishing and camping.
He was a member of the Project Concern and served on the board of the Community Corrections, and a member of V.F.W. and Fleming-Jackson-Seever Post #6 of the American Legion.
Survivors include: his wife, Bonnie Purcell, of the couples home, in Atchison; three daughters: Sharon (Dennis) Kuhn, Atchison, Debbie (Cary) Stone, Atchison, Diane Dame, Atchison; a brother, John Purcell, Sacramento, California; two sisters, Frances Ryan, Rogers, Arkansas, and Mary Neumann, Gladstone, Missouri; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Larry was preceded in death by: his parents, Frank and Mary; a son, Mike Purcell; and two sisters, Doris and Rita.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB, officiating.
Inurnment will follow, in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation, with the family, will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at:
www.arensbergpruett.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.