Pruett, Bryce D. 1986-2023

Bryce was born May 2, 1986, in Atchison, the son of Danny and Shelley (Wells) Pruett. He graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 2004. Bryce was a Sale Barn Manager for Maryville Livestock Auction. Bryce was baptized and raised in the St. Louis Catholic Church Good Intent. He was attending the Christian Community Church, King City, with his family.
Bryce loved livestock and animals, horseback riding, having grown up at the Atchison Sale Barn. He was a member of the Lancaster Saddle Club and participated in FFA and Sound Masters in High School. Bryce had a big personality which matched his stature, he absolutely loved spending time with his kids, family, and friends.
Bryce married Lorann Brewer on Oct. 13, 2012. She survives of the home.
He is also survived by his children, Lillian, Kylee and JW Pruett, of the home; his parents, Dan and Kim Pruett, Lancaster, Shelley Pruett and Jim Buttron, Lancaster; sister, Emily and JR Bare, Lancaster; step brother, Cowen and Dani Otte, Atchison; stepsister, Myka and Steven Sinclair, Everest, Kansas; grandmothers, Melva Harrison and Nancy Wells; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bill and Pat Pruett; maternal grandfathers, Dub Wells and Ray Harrison
As published in the Atchison Globe.
To plant a tree in memory of Mo. Pruett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.