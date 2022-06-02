Prohaska, Mary Jane

Mary Jane Prohaska
A Celebration of Life Mass for Mary Jane (Jane) Prohaska will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church on her birthday, June 8, 2022, with a Rosary preceding the Mass at 10:30 a.m. followed by prelude music, chosen in part by Jane.
The Mass will follow at 11 a.m. As published in the Atchison Globe.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Prohaska as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.