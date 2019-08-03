Price, Mary E.

Mary Ellen Price
Mary Ellen Price, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019.
She was raised in Atchison, Kansas, the second of four children to the late Cecelia and William Jochems.
Mary Ellen attended St. Benedicts Grade School, where she was a classmate of her future husband A. Patrick (Skeet) Price.
She graduated from Mount. St. Scholastica Academy in 1941 and from Mount St. Scholastica College in 1945.
Mary Ellen loved her faith, her family and friends, her dogs, and remained a sports enthusiast her entire life.
She was predeceased by: her husband, A. Patrick (Skeet) Price; her daughter and son-in-law, Kerry and Tim Perry, and her son Dr. Patrick Price.
She is survived by: her son, Phil of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Dr. Patrick Prices wife Cyndy of Mission Hills, Kansas; her grand daughter Megan (Hans); and great-grandson Otis, and her grandson Joe (Molly) and great-grandson Dean Patrick.
There will be a Mass on Friday, August 9 at St. Joseph Catholic Church (1830 S. Corona Ave, Colorado Springs) at 10am. For those wishing to attend, there will be a Rosary at 9:30am before Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Discover Goodwill or to Pikes Peak Hospice. As published in the Atchison Globe.
