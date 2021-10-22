Price, Dorothy J. 1924-2021

Dorothy J. (Garrison) Price, 96, of Atchison, died peacefully on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Vintage Park, surrounded by family.
Dorothy was born on Nov. 5, 1924, in Atchison, the daughter of Leslie N. and Meda B. (Laird) Reynolds.
She graduated from Atchison High School in 1942 and earned an Associate Degree in Dietary Science and Food Service, from Penn Valley Community College.
Dorothy worked as the dietitian and kitchen manager for the Atchison Youth Center for over 14 years.
She was a member of the First Christian Church, had served as PTA President for Washington School, and was an avid bridge and canasta player. She enjoyed traveling having visited all 50 states, reading, playing board games with her grandchildren and cooking for family holidays.
She was married to Harold L. Garrison in Nov. 1942. Mr. Garrison preceded her in death on Dec. 25, 1990.
She was later married to Joseph Price on Sept. 1, 1993 and he also preceded her on Oct. 1, 2011.
Survivors include: a son, David (Linda) Garrison, Wichita, Kansas; three daughters: Sarah (Douglas) Bounds, Leavenworth, Kansas, Kathryn Soph, Atchison and Jane McLain, Edmond, Oklahoma; two daughters-in-law, Beth Smith, Pasco, Washington and Janet Garrison, Basehor, Kanas; 16 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren; and a special friend Glenn Hicks, Atchison.
Her parents; both husbands; two sons, Mike and Bill Garrison; a son-in-law, Greg McLain; and stepdaughter, Gloria Kerns; two brothers, Milton and Ronald Reynolds; and two sisters, Martha Replogle and Sara Olivas, preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. Brad Greene officiating.
Burial will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Christian Church or the Atchison Library and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
