Potts, Bertha J. 1929-2022

TOPEKA, Kan. Bertha Josephine Potts, 92, of Topeka, formally of Nortonville, Kansas, died Feb. 25, 2022, at KU St. Francis Hospital in Topeka.
Bertha was born on Aug. 6, 1929, at the family farm house in Nortonville, the daughter of Raymond and Clara (Higley) Ellerman.
She graduated ACCHS in 1947, and earned a teaching degree.
She married Arthur D. Potts on April 18, 1948, and he preceded her in death on June 19, 2003.
She was a longtime member of the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church and played the organ for many years. She worked as music teacher for St. Joseph Catholic School in Nortonville. Bertha enjoyed playing the piano, crocheting, painting and scrapbooking.
She is survived by: her sons, Richard Dick Potts, Don (Cheryl) Potts; grandchildren, LeAnne Potts and Coder (Shirley) Potts; great-grandson, Jackson Schmidt; and sister Esther Willis.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; husband, son; Daniel Potts; sisters; Ruth Ireland and Vera Hurst.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church in Nortonville, with Rev. Bob Carter officiating the service.
Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. the day of the service, at the church.
Burial will follow the service at Nortonville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested for the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church.
Condolences for the family may be left on line at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.