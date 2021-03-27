Potter, Austin D. 1934-2021

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. Austin Duane Potter, 86, passed away in his home in Leavenworth county surrounded by his loving family on Feb. 27, 2021.
Austin was born to James and Thelma (Kilgore) Potter on March 9, 1934. He and LaVerne (Kruse) married on Oct. 24, 1953.
Austin built a home for his bride, using lumber from the trees that he cut down from the familys pasture. The house was next door to Austins parents and would be where the couple lived out their lives.
They had four children, between 1955 and 1959: Barbara, Brenda, Brian and Beverly. Belinda came along in 1971.
Austin put his heart and soul into the farm. First, he worked with his father, who purchased a section of the property in 1925. After Austins father passed, his son, Brian, became his partner in the family business. The farm and their herd of Polled Hereford cattle expanded over the decades.
Austin was a quiet, hard-working man. He took his job of being a steward of the land seriously. He was one of the first in the community to establish conservation techniques, and his goal was to improve every piece of ground that he farmed.
Austin and LaVerne were also faithful members of St. John Lutheran Church, in Easton, Kansas. Austin held many leadership positions within the church, and assisted with maintaining the buildings and property.
Austins health declined after the death of LaVerne, in 2015. Before her death, he had been diagnosed with Parkinsons Disease. The disease and years of hard, physical labor eventually led to a decrease in mobility. His family cared for him in his home on the family farm, until his death.
Austin was preceded in death by: his parents; LaVerne; his sister, Roberta; and his daughter, Bev.
Survivors include: Barb Askins (Mike Hall) of Topeka, Kansas; Bren (Ken) Taylor of Emporia, Kansas; Brian (Renee) of Easton; Bill Matney of Berryton; Lin (Chris) McLeod of Shawnee, Kansas; grandchildren include: Amy Schwinn, Jeff Potter, Kelly Mailen, Rachel Boucher, Jennifer Baugh, Alexandria Matney, Jonas McLeod, Grace McLeod, Hannah McLeod, and Tina Monosmith. Austin had 15 great-grandchildren.
The family suggests that memorial contributions go to Leavenworth Meals on Wheels or St. John Lutheran Church.
The family held a private service.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
