Pomarico, Michael 1947-2020

Garden City, Kan. Michael Pomarico, 72, died March 19, 2020, at Garden Valley Retirement Village, in Garden City.
Michael was born on July 2, 1947, in Denver, Colorado, to Salvatore and Catharine (Oberst) Pomarico.
On June 14, 1980, he married Vicky Gottsponer, in Lakin, Kansas.
He grew up in Arvada, Colorado, and graduated from Arvada High School in 1965.
Michael received his bachelors degree from Adams State College. He then went on to complete both his masters degree from University of Northern Colorado and his PhD, in education administration, from Oklahoma State University.
Michaels career in education started as a teacher, before becoming the first principle of Kenneth Henderson Middle School, in Garden City. He then went on to become a superintendent of schools in Syracuse, Kansas, Atchison, Kansas, Columbus, Nebraska and Derby, Kansas. Before retiring, Michael was employed by the Kansas State School Board Association.
Michael dedicated his life to education and improving the educational opportunities for all children.
An avid sports fan, he loved golfing, watching the Denver Broncos, Kansas Jayhawks and college baseball.
He is survived by: his wife, Vicky, of Garden City; two daughters, Jessica and husband, Todd Woodford, of Littleton, Colorado, and Candy Goligoski, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, Sally Ann and husband, Dennis Frazier, of Loveland, Colorado; brother, Tom and wife, Kelly Pomarico, of Olathe, Kansas; and four grandchildren: Kurri Woodford, Makala Woodford, Ali Goligoski and Ryker Goligoski.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at a later date.
The family suggests memorials given to the Parkinsons Foundation or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, both in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City.
Arrangements by: Garnand Funeral Home, 412 North Seventh St., Garden City, KS 67846 620-276-3219.
Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
