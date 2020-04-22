Piper, Kathy A.

Kathy A. Piper
HURON, Kan. Kathy Ann Piper, 60, Huron, died Sat. April 18, 2020, at home.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
The body will be cremated following the visitation.
Friends may view and sign register book 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
Private family interment will be at a later date.
Memorials to: Kidney Foundation, sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
