Pickrell, Gilbert A. 1938-2019

ATCHISON, Kan. Gilbert A. Pickrell, 80, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Atchison Hospital, in Atchison.
Gilbert was born Nov. 19, 1938, in Atchison to Theodore Isaac and Irene Matilda (Anderson) Pickrell.
He was a 1956 graduate of the Atchison High School; afterwards attending Midland Lutheran College in Freemont, Nebraska.
Gilbert proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict.
Afterwards, he moved to Kansas City, Kansas, and later to the Platte Woods area, before moving to Platte City, Missouri in 2000.
Gilbert was of the Lutheran faith and worked as a Work Controller for TWA, later retiring from American Airlines.
He was an avid bicyclist and jogger enjoying being in the open air of the outdoors. Gilbert enjoyed playing flag football and travelling to new places throughout the world; and through a prize from TWA, he won an around the world trip where he enjoyed snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef.
Gilbert was a 32nd degree Mason in the Paseo and Barry area clubs; and a member of the local Shriners, where he would entertain foster children with his clown outfit.
He also served as a TWA corporate challenge organizer, and made many contributions to the local Boy Scouts of America.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; an infant son, Michael; a brother, Phillip Amil Pickrell; his stepfather, Mel Nelson; and his previous wife, Sherrie Pickrell.
Gilbert is survived by: his life partner, Bonnie Hannah; his son, Scott; his almost sons, Barney, Richard, and David Hannah; his foster son, Shawn Neustadt; his daughter, Patricia Thompson; his sister, Deanna Kay VanDorn; one niece; three nephews; and extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home, in Platte City; followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service.
A 2:30 p.m. committal service will follow at the Reno, Kansas Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be given to the Parkinsons Foundation.
Arrangements by: Rollins Funeral Home, Platte City, 816-858-2129.
www.rollinsfuneralhome.net. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.