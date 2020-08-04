Marcellus D. Bud Pickman, age 81, of Atchison, Kansas passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Mass of Christian burial was Thursday, July 30, 2020, at St. Benedict Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant. Burial followed in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Patricks Knights of Columbus Council #818 and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with whom care has been entrusted. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Bud was born on August 22, 1938, in Atchison, the son of Peter and Catherine (Weinmann) Pickman. He attended St. Patricks Elementary School and graduated from Atchison County Community High School.
He and Susan J. Susie Pickman were united in marriage on February 27, 1965, at St. Benedicts Church in Atchison, Kansas. Susie preceded him in death on December 1, 2015.
Bud was employed with Midwest Grain Products as an operator for 25 years along with working at his own farm. He enjoyed his farming, gardening, playing cards and spending time with his family.
He was a member of St. Benedict Parish and St. Patricks Knights of Columbus Council #818.
Bud is survived by: his four sons, Christopher (Tess) Pickman, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Peter (Tammy) Pickman, Hiawatha, Kansas, Charles (Tyra) Pickman, Atchison, Jeff (Michelle) Pickman, Atchison; two daughters, Suzanne (James) Coulter, Olathe, Kansas, Mary Beth (Jonathan) Reynolds, Kansas City, Kansas; five sisters, Helen Zishka, Lenexa, Kansas, JoAnn Scherer, Basehor, Kansas, Catherine Oliver, Basehor, Betty DeHaven, Leavenworth, Kansas, Virginia Kuckelman, Atchison; 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Thomas Edward Pickman; brothers, Aloysius, Carl, Bill, Jerome, Bob; and his sisters, Mary Darrenkamp, Rosie Gambon. As published in the Atchison Globe.
