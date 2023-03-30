FISHERS, Ind. Louise Pickman, 91, Fishers, Indiana, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Memorial services will be Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with Deacon, Ron Zishka, officiating.
FISHERS, Ind. Louise Pickman, 91, Fishers, Indiana, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Memorial services will be Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with Deacon, Ron Zishka, officiating.
Visitation with the family from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Louise was born August 25, 1931, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Harvey and Matle (Logan) Tompson. She attended school in Kansas City graduating from West Port High School.
On Nov. 27, 1952, she and Carl Pickman were united in marriage at St. Patricks Church with Rev. Cyprian Nordhus, OSB presiding. Mr. Pickman preceded her in death on Oct. 13, 2008.
Louise began her work history with Southwestern Bell. She also worked at the Tea Room on the campus of Mount St. Scholastica. Louise was employed with Domann Drug for a time, she also owned her owned fabric store in downtown Atchison. Her last major employment was at the Super 8 in Atchison.
Louise and her husband Carl were members of St. Joseph church for over 50 years. She was active in the altar society.
Survivors include two sons, Jim (Lyn) Pickman, Luxembourg, Wisconsin, David Pickman, Atchison; three daughters, Peggy (Robert) Shine, Fishers, Sarah Kinast, Haven, Kansas, Susan (Russ) Karch, Manchester, Tennesee; 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Thomas Wood, a granddaughter, Angela Kathleen Shine Gibbs; a great-grandson, Madden Alexander Pickman; two sons-in-law, Richard Carlson, Dean Kinast; a brother, Orville Tompson; two sisters, Hazel Hutchens and Betty Medley. As published in the Atchison Globe.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.