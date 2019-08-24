Phillips, Timothy S. 1982-2019

ATCHISON, Kan. Timothy Scott Phillips, 37, of Atchison, passed away Aug. 20, 2019.
Tim was born on May 27, 1982, in Great Bend, Kansas, the son of Nicholas and Katherine (Turpin) Phillips.
He attended Atchison Public Schools.
He, and the former Julie Parrott, were united in marriage on May 23, 2003, in Atchison.
Tim was currently employed at Bartlett Grain as an elevator operator.
He was a family man and enjoyed grilling out with family and friends. He enjoyed to fish and was a great story teller.
He followed KU sports and was a Kansas City Chiefs fanatic. Tim was a pitbull enthusiast and shared great love with his dog Duke.
Survivors include: his wife, Julie Phillips, Atchison; two sons, Jake Kemp and Matthew Phillips; a daughter, Mickayla Phillips; his mother, Katherine Phillips, Atchison; two brothers, Sean (Lacey) Phillips, Troy, Kansas, and T.J. Phillips, Atchison; two sisters, Nicole Phillips, Cameron, Missouri, and Kimberly (Chuck) Trautloff, Atchison; maternal grandparents, Don and Rosalee Turpin, Atchison; and his pitbull, Duke.
He was preceded in death by: his father; and paternal grandparents, Bill and Shirley Brindell.
A celebration of Tims life will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, where friends will be welcomed to share stories and memories.
Visitation will follow until 7 p.m.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to assist with expenses and may be left in care of the funeral home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.